In Damascus Meeting, Kurdish National Council Pushes for Kurdish Rights in Syria's Constitution

KNCS said it met Ahmad al-Sharaa on Feb. 3, 2026, to stress constitutional guarantees for Kurdish rights, democratic reform, and inclusive dialogue following earlier talks with Syria’s foreign minister.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a meeting framed by calls for reconciliation and reform, the Kurdish National Council in Syria (KNCS) said it reaffirmed its national stance during talks with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, placing constitutional guarantees for Kurdish rights at the heart of discussions on Syria’s future.

According to a statement from KNCS, the council’s presidential delegation met Ahmad al-Sharaa on Tuesday. The meeting followed an earlier session held on Feb. 2 with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

The main focus of the talks focused on national issues, the Kurdish question, adopting dialogue to resolve disputes, and pathways toward building a new Syria.

KNCS said in its statement that it reiterated its national positions as a political movement. “The council called for a future Syria to be a democratic state for all Syrians, in a manner that guarantees the national rights of the Kurdish people within a unified Syria,” the statement said.

Regarding Decree No. 13, KNCS welcomed it as a positive and important step but called for its completion and for Kurdish national rights to be enshrined in Syria’s constitution. The council stressed the need to recognize the country’s ethnic and religious diversity in a way that achieves justice and equality among all components.

According to the same statement, al-Sharaa emphasized the necessity of addressing the injustices committed against Kurds in the past. He highlighted the importance of Kurdish participation at all levels in the country’s rebuilding process and called for dialogue and continuous communication to replace hatred and hostility, in order to build mutual trust and establish a state based on law and institutions.

With dialogue positioned as a cornerstone, both sides framed the talks as a step toward a constitutional future that recognizes rights and diversity across Syria.