Kurdistan PM, Egypt’s President Discuss Regional Stability and Investment in Cairo

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Sunday at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, where the two leaders discussed expanding bilateral relations and enhancing coordination on security and stability, according to a statement issued by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

President el-Sisi welcomed Prime Minister Barzani and expressed his pleasure at the visit, reaffirming Egypt’s readiness to further develop bilateral relations with the Kurdistan Region across multiple sectors.

Prime Minister Barzani, in turn, praised Egypt’s role and President el-Sisi’s efforts in promoting peace and stability in the region, underscoring the importance of Egypt as a key regional partner.

The KRG statement said the meeting placed particular emphasis on strengthening ties between the Kurdistan Region and Egypt in various fields, notably investment and trade. Both sides highlighted the potential for expanding economic cooperation.

Discussions also addressed security-related issues, with both leaders agreeing on the importance of enhancing coordination and cooperation to safeguard security and stability in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider region.

"Pleased to meet with H.E. President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. We agreed to enhance coordination to protect stability in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider region," PM Barzani wrote on X following the meeting. "We stressed closer ties between the Kurdistan Region and Egypt, particularly in investment and trade."

The meeting reflects ongoing efforts by the Kurdistan Regional Government to broaden its regional partnerships and deepen political, economic, and security cooperation with influential Middle Eastern states.

The Cairo talks underscore growing engagement between Egypt and the Kurdistan Region as both sides seek to advance security coordination, economic partnerships, and a shared approach to regional stability.

Prime Minister Barzani arrived in Cairo on Saturday on an official visit to Egypt, where he was received by Egyptian Minister of Culture Ahmed Fouad Henu and several senior Egyptian officials.

The meeting underscores the Kurdistan Region’s efforts to expand diplomatic engagement with key regional partners and deepen cooperation across political, economic, and cultural fields, amid ongoing shifts in Iraq’s internal dynamics and the wider Middle East.

Relations between Egypt and the Kurdistan Region have steadily developed over the past two decades, grounded in economic and cultural cooperation and shared interests in regional stability. Cairo has consistently viewed the Kurdistan Region as a stabilizing and constructive actor within Iraq, while the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has regarded Egypt as a pivotal Arab partner with significant diplomatic weight in Middle Eastern affairs.

Economic and trade relations have expanded, with Egyptian companies increasingly active in the Kurdistan Region across construction, housing, infrastructure, energy services, and consumer goods.

The Kurdistan Region has become an important destination for Egyptian labor and investment, while Erbil has sought to benefit from Egypt’s expertise in large-scale development projects, industrial production, and cultural industries. Air connectivity and trade facilitation have further supported people-to-people and business ties.

Cultural and educational cooperation represents another pillar of the relationship. Egypt’s long-standing role as a cultural and intellectual center of the Arab world has resonated strongly in the Kurdistan Region, with academic exchanges, media cooperation, and cultural initiatives reinforcing mutual understanding.

Kurdish students have studied in Egyptian universities, while Egyptian cultural institutions have engaged with counterparts in Erbil and other cities in the Region.

On regional and security issues, both sides share concerns over extremism, terrorism, and political fragmentation in the Middle East. The Kurdistan Region’s role in the fight against the Islamic State group and Egypt’s broader counterterrorism efforts have provided common ground for coordination and political alignment. Cairo has repeatedly expressed support for stability in the Kurdistan Region, viewing it as essential to the security of Iraq and the wider region.

Overall, relations between Egypt and the Kurdistan Region have evolved into a multidimensional partnership, combining political dialogue, economic cooperation, and cultural exchange. High-level exchanges, such as Prime Minister Barzani's meeting with President el-Sisi in Cairo, reflect a mutual desire to further institutionalize ties and elevate cooperation in response to shifting regional dynamics and shared strategic challenges.