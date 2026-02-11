DEM Party's Imrali Delegation Meets Erdoğan, Declares Peace Process at ‘Decisive Phase’

The DEM Party’s Imrali delegation met President Erdoğan on Feb. 11, 2026, saying the peace process has reached a decisive phase as parliament’s commission moves to draft its report.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Inside the presidential complex in Ankara, a delegation known for carrying the Imrali channel returned to the center of Türkiye’s political stage. As doors closed for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, its members said the peace process had reached a decisive moment.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received a delegation from the Equality and Democracy Party of the Peoples (DEM Party), at the Presidential Palace.

The delegation consisted of Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar. Afkan Ala, Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), and Ibrahim Kalin, head of Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization, were also present at the meeting.

Before the talks began, members of the DEM Party delegation issued brief statements. Pervin Buldan, who is also Deputy Speaker of the Turkish Parliament, said this was their fifth visit to the president.

She stated: “The peace process has now reached a decisive phase, because the task of the parliamentary commission has moved into the stage of drafting the report.”

Buldan added that public opinion is closely watching how the peace process is moving forward, noting that the delegation has an important agenda for the meeting with the president. She said a statement would be issued after the talks.

Mithat Sancar said: “Although the drafting of the Turkish parliamentary committee’s report is nearing completion, new developments have occurred after our meetings, both in Türkiye and in Syria. Therefore, in this meeting with the president, we will discuss all of these developments.”

He also announced that the delegation would present its proposals to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the meeting.

Four previous meetings between the DEM Party–Imrali delegation and President Erdoğan were held on Oct. 30 of the previous year.

With proposals on the table and a parliamentary report nearing completion, the Imrali delegation’s fifth visit marks another step in a process its members describe as entering a decisive stage.