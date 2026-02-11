After Netanyahu Meeting, Trump Says Iran Negotiations Are His ‘Preference’ and Must Continue

Donald Trump said after meeting Benjamin Netanyahu on Feb. 11, 2026, that continuing negotiations with Iran is his preferred path, warning of consequences if no deal is reached and saying the region is seeing “peace.”

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - From a private meeting room to a public message, President Donald Trump placed Iran at the center of his regional diplomacy, declaring that reaching an agreement with Tehran remains the foremost priority following talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump published a statement on his personal account on the social media platform Truth, outlining the outcome of his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his delegation. Trump described the talks as “a very good meeting” and said that the “tremendous relationship between our two Countries continues.”

He wrote: “There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated. If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be. Last time Iran decided that they were better off not making a Deal, and they were hit with Midnight Hammer — That did not work well for them. Hopefully this time they will be more reasonable and responsible.”

Trump added that the meeting also addressed developments in Gaza and the broader region. He said: “Additionally, we discussed the tremendous progress being made in Gaza, and the Region in general. There is truly PEACE in the Middle East. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

He emphasized that the talks focused on maintaining dialogue with Tehran while warning that failure to reach an agreement would lead to consequences. Trump also said that he considers a negotiated deal with Iran to be the preferred path.

With negotiations framed as his first choice and warnings clearly stated, Trump signaled that the direction of US–Iran talks will shape his broader regional agenda.