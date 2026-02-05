Kurdistan Region President Meets SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi as Erbil Hosts High-Level Talks on Syria

According to the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the meeting focused in particular on the agreement between Damascus and the SDF, as well as its potential implications for stability and security in the region.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday met with Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi and an accompanying delegation in Erbil to discuss developments in Western Kurdistan (Rojava) and the broader situation in Syria.

The discussions came as French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot arrived in Erbil on Thursday as part of an official visit. He was welcomed at Erbil International Airport by Safeen Dizayee, Head of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw, and the French Consul General.

Earlier in the day, Barrot held a joint press conference with President Nechirvan Barzani, during which they addressed regional political developments and cooperation between France and the Kurdistan Region.

According to Kurdistan24, the French foreign minister’s agenda is set to intensify on Friday, with scheduled meetings with President Masoud Barzani and SDF Commander-in-Chief, highlighting Erbil’s growing diplomatic role in regional dialogue.