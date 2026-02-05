Kurdistan Region President Meets French Foreign Minister

The French Foreign Minister's agenda will intensify tomorrow, as he is set to meet with President Masoud Barzani and Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Thursday.

On Thursday French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot arrived in Erbil. Safeen Dizayee, Head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations, Omed Khoshnaw, Governor of Erbil, and the French Consul General welcomed him at the Erbil International airport.

The primary purpose of the French Foreign Minister's visit to Erbil is to discuss the development of bilateral relations between Paris and Erbil. The Syrian crisis and details of the agreement between the Damascus government and the SDF will also be important topics of discussion.

The French Foreign Minister is scheduled to return to his country tomorrow evening.