French Foreign Minister Arrived in Erbil

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdisan24) – French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Thursday arrived in Erbil.

Safeen Dizayee, Head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations, Omed Khoshnaw, Governor of Erbil, and the French Consul General welcomed the French Foreign Minister at the Erbil International airport.

As part of the visit's agenda, the French Foreign Minister is scheduled to visit the Kurdistan Region presidency and meet with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani. They will also hold a joint press conference following their meeting.

According to Kurdistan24, the French Foreign Minister's agenda will intensify tomorrow, as he is set to meet with President Masoud Barzani and Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The primary purpose of the French Foreign Minister's visit to Erbil is to discuss the development of bilateral relations between Paris and Erbil. The Syrian crisis and details of the agreement between the Damascus government and the SDF will also be important topics of discussion.

The French Foreign Minister is scheduled to return to his country tomorrow evening.