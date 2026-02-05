Kurdistan Region President, French FM Discuss Regional Stability, Syria, and Counterterrorism

During the conference, Kurdistan Region President expressed his appreciation for France’s longstanding friendship and continued support for the Kurdish people, highlighting Paris’ consistent backing of the Kurdistan Region’s constitutional rights.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani held a joint press conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in Erbil on Thursday, where the two officials discussed political developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as regional security challenges.

“The Kurdish people will never forget the support and positions of President Emmanuel Macron and France, who have always defended the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region,” Kurdistan Region President said.

The situation in Syria featured prominently in the talks. President Barzani praised French President Emmanuel Macron’s “caring” role in helping secure a ceasefire and revive dialogue between the Syrian government in Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

“We agree with France that the stability of Syria is important—a unified Syria in which the rights of the Kurds and all communities are constitutionally protected,” Barzani said, stressing the importance of implementing the agreement reached between Damascus and the SDF.

On security issues, both sides agreed that ISIS continues to pose a serious threat to regional stability. Barzani emphasized that the role of international coalition forces remains essential in the ongoing fight against terrorism and extremism.

President Barzani also underscored the need to prevent a further escalation of tensions in the region, calling for all disputes to be resolved through dialogue and peaceful means.