US State Department: Rubio Stressed Protection of All Syrian Components in Munich Talks

The US State Department said Secretary Marco Rubio stressed protecting the rights of all Syrian components during talks in Munich with Syrian FM Asaad al-Shaibani and SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The US Department of State has released details of Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi, emphasizing the need to protect the rights of all components of Syrian society.

In a statement attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, the State Department said Secretary Rubio met with al-Shaibani and Abdi at the Munich Security Conference.

According to the statement, “Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Commander-in-Chief of Syrian Democratic Forces Mazloum Abdi at the Munich Security Conference. The Secretary affirmed the United States’ support for a Syria that is stable, at peace with its neighbors, and protects the rights of all its ethnic and religious minority groups.”

The statement added that Secretary Rubio welcomed the Syrian government’s commitment to fully cooperate with the United States and the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

“The Secretary emphasized the importance of implementing the permanent ceasefire and integration agreement in northeast Syria, and ensuring full respect and safety for the rights of all Syrians,” the statement read.

The announcement follows remarks by Mazloum Abdi after the Munich talks, in which he described his meeting with Rubio as positive.

Speaking at a press conference, Abdi said: “It was good. Today we held a meeting with the US Secretary of State, and the Syrian Foreign Minister was also present. Generally, the meeting went well. We discussed the issue of integration, the fate of the Kurdish people, the current situation in Syria, and the future of Syria. Overall, it was a positive session.”

When asked about guarantees for Kurds in the current phase, Abdi stated: “We spoke about this topic, and they expressed a positive approach toward it.”

He also noted that a ceasefire is in place in Western Kurdistan, including Kobani and Qamishlo, but acknowledged ongoing challenges, adding: “We are working to resolve these issues.”

The State Department statement and Abdi’s remarks highlight continued diplomatic engagement on the ceasefire, integration agreement, and broader political process in Syria.