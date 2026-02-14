SDF Commander Thanks Macron for France's ‘Active Role’ in Syria Ceasefire Efforts

SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi met French President Emmanuel Macron in Munich, praising France’s ceasefire role, following talks with US Secretary Marco Rubio and Syrian FM Asaad al-Shaibani on integration and Syria’s future.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, a series of high-level diplomatic meetings unfolded around Syria’s political future and ceasefire efforts, as Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) General Commander Mazloum Abdi met French President Emmanuel Macron and senior US and Syrian officials.

In a statement published on his official X account, Abdi announced that he had met President Emmanuel Macron during the conference.

“I had the honor of meeting His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, where we sensed a direct and personal commitment from him in efforts to achieve a ceasefire and advance de-escalation in Syria,” Abdi wrote.

He added: “We highly appreciate this active role and value France’s steadfast position in supporting stability and combating terrorism. We look forward to the continuation of the positive French role at this pivotal stage, in support of our efforts and our people in protecting the region and preserving stability across all Syrian territories.”

According to a statement released by the SDF press on Friday, a senior SDF delegation led by Abdi, and joined by Ilham Ahmed, Co-Chair of the Autonomous Administration’s External Relations Department, met with Macron to discuss the future of the political process in Syria and the implementation of new agreements.

The delegation expressed gratitude for France’s continued stance, particularly its support for the ceasefire process and efforts aimed at consolidating stability in the region. Both sides underscored the importance of sustained international backing to fully implement the provisions of the Jan. 29 agreement, with the stated goal of advancing national reconciliation and achieving lasting stability in Syria.

For his part, President Macron reaffirmed that France would continue its efforts within this framework and praised the effective role of the Syrian Democratic Forces in combating terrorism and safeguarding regional security.

The French meeting followed another high-level engagement in Munich between Abdi, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

In a statement posted on X, Abdi described that meeting as “very productive.”

“Today, we held a very productive meeting with Secretary Marco Rubio and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani to tackle the progress made in implementing the integration agreement,” Abdi said. “We express our gratitude to the United States for its role in facilitating this agreement and supporting its implementation. We also appreciate the diplomatic efforts that enabled our delegation to participate in the Munich Security Conference as representatives of the Syrian state within its unified national framework.”

Earlier, Abdi had described his meeting with Rubio as “positive and productive,” noting that discussions covered integration, Kurdish issues, and Syria’s future. He also stated that a ceasefire is currently in place in Western Kurdistan, including Kobani and Qamishlo, while acknowledging that challenges remain.

As meetings concluded in Munich, discussions centered on ceasefire implementation, integration efforts, and sustained international backing as key pillars shaping Syria’s next phase.