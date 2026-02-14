EU Pledges Support for Kurdistan Region as President Nechirvan Barzani Meets Von der Leyen in Munich

President Nechirvan Barzani met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Discussed EU ties with Iraq and Kurdistan Region, emphasizing cooperation for stability and economic development.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - According to a statement from the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region, President Nechirvan Barzani met with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, on Saturday, as part of his ongoing schedule at the Munich Security Conference.

During the meeting, discussions focused on the European Union's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the latest regional developments. Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas that promote stability and economic development.

The meeting also addressed the situation in Syria, the status of Kurds and various components within the country, the ongoing threats of terrorism, the latest regional shifts, and the challenges facing peace in the Middle East.

President von der Leyen reaffirmed the European Union's support for the peace and stability of the Kurdistan Region. She further praised the efforts of Nechirvan Barzani and highlighted the Kurdistan Region’s role as a vital pillar of stability in the region.

Later in a statement on her official X, von der Leyen also said:

"We value our longstanding good cooperation with the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, I told @IKRPresident

in the margins of MSC. We welcome your efforts on de-escalation in Northeast Syria, dialogue and humanitarian passage."

