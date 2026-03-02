France, Germany, UK Condemn Iran’s Missile Attacks, Signal Potential Joint Defensive Strikes

European leaders warn of coordinated action with the US and regional allies amid escalating conflict

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The leaders of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom on Sunday strongly condemned what they described as Iran’s “indiscriminate and disproportionate missile attacks” across the region, warning that further defensive action — including potential strikes — could follow.

In a joint statement, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, and Keir Starmer said they were appalled by Tehran’s attacks, which they stated targeted countries not involved in the initial US and Israeli military operations against Iran.

“Iran’s reckless attacks have targeted our close allies and are threatening our service personnel and our civilians across the region,” the statement read. The three leaders called on Iran to halt its missile and drone operations immediately.

The statement further signaled readiness to escalate defensive measures. The European powers said they would “take steps to defend our interests and those of our allies in the region,” potentially through enabling “necessary and proportionate defensive action” aimed at destroying Iran’s capability to launch missiles and drones at their source.

They confirmed coordination with the United States and Middle Eastern allies on possible next steps, underscoring growing transatlantic alignment as the conflict intensifies.

President Macron, speaking ahead of a French defense council meeting in Paris, said France would “enhance our defensive posture” in the region after a French military base in Abu Dhabi was struck by Iranian drones. The incident reportedly caused a fire but resulted in no casualties.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Ministry of Defense said a Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jet operating from Qatar intercepted and destroyed an Iranian drone using an air-to-air missile as it approached Qatari airspace.

The developments mark a significant expansion of European military engagement in the escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict, which erupted over the weekend following coordinated American and Israeli strikes on Iranian territory.

Tehran has since launched retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the Gulf region, raising fears of a broader, multi-front confrontation.

With European forces now directly involved in intercepting Iranian projectiles and signaling readiness for further action, the crisis risks evolving into a wider international coalition response, heightening concerns over regional stability and global security.