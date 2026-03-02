Israel Issues Evacuation Warnings in Lebanon as Beirut Moves to Suspend Hezbollah Activities

Israeli military Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the army had issued 18 urgent evacuation warnings covering 16 villages and towns, in addition to the southern Beirut suburb of Burj al-Barajneh, which had already received a prior warning.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Israeli military on Monday issued evacuation warnings to residents in more than a dozen locations across southern and eastern Lebanon, saying buildings in the targeted areas were being used by the Hezbollah armed group, amid rapidly escalating regional tensions.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Israeli military Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the army had issued 18 urgent evacuation warnings covering 16 villages and towns, in addition to the southern Beirut suburb of Burj al-Barajneh, which had already received a prior warning.

The Israeli army also confirmed that Hussein Maqalid, identified as Hezbollah’s intelligence chief, was killed in an overnight strike in Beirut.

The developments came shortly after Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced what he described as the “immediate suspension” of all Hezbollah military and security activities, ordering the group to hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state.

Speaking following an extraordinary meeting of the Lebanese Council of Ministers, Salam said the Lebanese government rejects any military or security action conducted outside official state institutions.

“The Lebanese state rejects, in all forms, the execution of any military or security action outside the framework of the state’s official institutions,” he said, stressing that Hezbollah must immediately surrender its weapons.

The prime minister also instructed Lebanon’s security forces and army to take necessary measures to prevent missile or drone launches from Lebanese territory.

Lebanon’s decision came hours after Hezbollah launched drone and missile attacks against Israel, describing them as retaliation for the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed on Saturday in a joint U.S.-Israeli strike.

Israel responded with a series of intense airstrikes targeting Beirut and dozens of villages in southern Lebanon. According to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health, the attacks resulted in at least 31 deaths and 149 injuries.

The Lebanese government had previously announced plans in August to gradually disarm Hezbollah following a ceasefire reached in November 2024. Israel, however, has continued strikes, accusing the group of rebuilding its military capabilities.

Salam called on the United States and France, guarantors of the ceasefire agreement, to ensure Israel’s compliance with halting attacks. He also said Lebanon is prepared to resume negotiations with Israel under international supervision in an effort to prevent further escalation.

The situation remains highly volatile as diplomatic efforts intensify to contain the widening conflict and restore stability along the Lebanese-Israeli border.