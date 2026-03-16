Von der Leyen Highlights Kurdistan Region’s Role as Stabilizing Force in Middle East

The President of the European Commission added that the European Union is committed to working alongside the Kurdistan Region to ensure safety and protect the hard-earned progress made in rebuilding the region

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, on Monday emphasized the critical role of the Kurdistan Region in promoting stability across the Middle East and Gulf region. In a post on her X account, von der Leyen said she had spoken with Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, about the ongoing security situation.

“Today, Kurdistan Region’s role as a stabilizing force is more critical than ever,” she wrote. She added that the European Union is committed to working alongside the Kurdistan Region to ensure safety and protect the hard-earned progress made in rebuilding the region.

Von der Leyen reaffirmed the EU’s broader commitment to supporting both the Republic of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, highlighting the bloc’s role in facilitating security, reconstruction, and regional cooperation.

The statement comes amid heightened instability in the Gulf and across the Middle East, with rising tensions affecting energy routes, security, and political dynamics in Iraq and its neighboring countries.

Earlier in the day, the Kurdistan Region President held a phone call with the President of the European Commission to discuss the ongoing regional tensions and the potential risks of further escalation.

In a post on his X account, Barzani wrote that both leaders “stressed the need for political solutions to prevent wider conflict and protect civilians,” highlighting the shared concern over instability spreading across Iraq and neighboring countries.

He also expressed his appreciation for the European Union’s continued support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Observers note that the Kurdistan Region has increasingly positioned itself as a stabilizing actor, playing a key role in maintaining security and facilitating dialogue between Baghdad, regional partners, and international stakeholders.

Von der Leyen’s remarks underscore the EU’s continued engagement in Iraq and Kurdistan, reflecting a strategy focused on supporting political stability, humanitarian protection, and reconstruction efforts at a time when regional crises threaten to disrupt both governance and economic recovery.

The conversation between the EU and the Kurdistan Region highlights the importance of diplomatic coordination and international support, as leaders seek to prevent further escalation and safeguard civilians during a volatile period in the Middle East.