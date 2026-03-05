Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Sudani Declares Iraq ‘Will Not Be Dragged into War’

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said Iraq will not be dragged into war, ordered strict accountability, restructured Nineveh Plains intelligence, and security forces foiled a missile launch attempt from Basra toward a neighboring country.

28 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq will not be drawn into war under any circumstances, Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammed Shia al-Sudani declared, as he ordered firm accountability measures and sweeping security adjustments amid escalating regional tensions.

On Wednesday, al-Sudani visited the headquarters of the Joint Operations Command, where he immediately chaired a high-level security meeting attended by the Minister of Interior, the Chief of Staff of the Army, the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, the Head of the Counter-Terrorism Service, the Secretary of the Commander-in-Chief, and senior military and security commanders.

During the meeting, a comprehensive briefing was presented on the security situation across various provinces, particularly in light of ongoing regional developments and the implications of continued military operations affecting Iraq’s national, regional, and international security.

Al-Sudani stressed “not tolerating any attempt aimed at dragging Iraq into war or threatening the country’s stability.” He reaffirmed that the armed forces will continue working to strengthen national security and protect Iraq’s supreme interests.

Addressing security commanders, he stated: “Your legal and constitutional responsibility requires you to place Iraq’s interests above all else, remain fully committed to enforcing the law at the highest level of readiness, and not allow any party to pull the country toward conflict or destabilization.”

The Commander-in-Chief further ordered “strict accountability for any party or security employee whose negligence in performing their duties is proven during this sensitive phase Iraq and the region are going through.” He emphasized mobilizing all efforts to safeguard national security and the interests of the Iraqi people.

As part of newly adopted measures, al-Sudani also ordered a fundamental restructuring within the intelligence apparatus of the Nineveh Plains Operations Command.

Missile launch attempt foiled in Basra

In a related development, a senior Iraqi security source revealed that security forces successfully thwarted an attempt to launch several missiles from Basra province toward a neighboring country.

According to the source, early Thursday, March 5, 2026, Iraqi security forces dismantled a planned missile launch operation in the Salili area, affiliated with al-Zubair district in southern Basra. The missiles had reportedly been prepared for launch toward a neighboring country.

The operation was carried out based on precise intelligence provided by Iraq’s National Security Service and executed in full coordination with the Basra Operations Command.

The developments come amid heightened tensions since Saturday morning, February 28, 2026, when the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, resulting in the killing of several senior figures in the country.

In response, Iran swiftly retaliated by launching a number of missiles toward Israel and targeting several US military bases and installations in countries across the region.

Since the outbreak of the war between the United States and Israel and Iran, outlawed armed groups in Iraq have attempted to draw the country into the conflict. Al-Sudani has repeatedly stated that anyone seeking to involve Iraq in the war would face firm consequences, though he has yet to bring the armed groups fully under control.

Iraq’s leadership now faces mounting pressure to preserve internal stability while preventing its territory from becoming a platform for regional confrontation.