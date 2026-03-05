US Senate Rejects Resolution to Limit Iran War Authority in 53-47 Party-Line Vote

The US Senate rejected a bipartisan resolution to limit President Trump’s authority to wage war against Iran, voting 53–47 along party lines. The measure sought to require congressional authorization for continued military action.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The US Senate on Wednesday rejected a resolution seeking to curb President Donald Trump’s authority to continue military strikes on Iran, delivering a narrow but consequential show of support for a conflict initiated without explicit congressional approval.

The bipartisan measure, introduced by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine and Republican Senator Rand Paul, would have required the withdrawal of US forces from hostilities against Iran unless Congress formally authorized the campaign.

With Republicans holding a 53–47 majority in the upper chamber and largely backing the president’s decision to strike Iran alongside Israel, the resolution failed by exactly that margin.

The vote came five days into a rapidly expanding conflict that has already killed Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and several senior figures in Tehran. US troops have also died in an Iranian attack on a US base in Kuwait.

Constitutional debate intensifies

Democrats argue that Trump bypassed Congress unconstitutionally when he ordered the air campaign and say the administration has provided shifting justifications for the war.

“Let me say it this way, there was no presentation of any evidence in that room... that suggested that the US faced any imminent threat from Iran,” Kaine told AFP following a classified briefing from administration officials.

Republicans have largely rallied behind the president, though some signaled their support could diminish if the war expands or becomes prolonged.

“Roadside bombs coming out of Iran have maimed and killed hundreds, if not thousands, of Americans,” Senator Lindsey Graham posted on X. “They mean it when they say ‘death to America.’ I’m glad we didn’t let it go further. I’m glad we didn’t let them build more missiles.”

One Democrat, Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, voted against the resolution.

Limited path forward

Even if the resolution had cleared both the Senate and the House — where a similar vote is expected Thursday — Trump would have been able to veto it. Overriding a presidential veto would require a two-thirds majority in both chambers, a threshold widely seen as unattainable.

The measure invoked the 1973 War Powers Act, legislation enacted after the Vietnam War that allows Congress to force votes on military engagements and limits unauthorized conflicts to 60 days.

Administration officials told lawmakers in classified briefings this week that the operation could last weeks and may require additional funding from Congress. Lawmakers from both parties said the Pentagon could soon request emergency funds to replenish weapons stockpiles and sustain the campaign.

Conflict reverberates regionally

The war, triggered by US-Israeli strikes that killed Khamenei and prompted retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the Gulf, has reverberated across the region.

Governments worldwide have scrambled to evacuate citizens stranded by the escalating hostilities. Cities such as Dubai and Riyadh — long viewed as insulated from regional turmoil — have been drawn into the crisis as the conflict widens.

While Democrats acknowledged the resolution faced steep odds, they argued that compelling lawmakers to take a public position on the war was a necessary assertion of congressional authority.