Pope Leo XIV Calls for Compassion for Gaza, Yemen, and Migrants in First Christmas Message

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Pope Leo XIV used his first Christmas Day message on Thursday to urge the world to overcome indifference toward people suffering from war, poverty, and displacement, highlighting the plight of civilians in Gaza, impoverished communities in Yemen, and migrants seeking a better future across the Mediterranean and the Americas.

Addressing an estimated 26,000 faithful from the central loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica, the first U.S.-born pontiff delivered the traditional Urbi et Orbi (“To the City and to the World”) blessing, a speech that outlined some of the most pressing humanitarian crises facing the global community.

“Christmas calls us to recognize those who have lost everything, those who live in extreme poverty, and those forced to leave their homes in search of dignity and hope,” Pope Leo said, appealing for solidarity and compassion amid ongoing conflicts and migration challenges.

Earlier in the day, worshippers gathered inside St. Peter’s Basilica for the Christmas Mass as rain fell steadily over Vatican City. By the time the pope toured St. Peter’s Square briefly in the popemobile, the rain had eased, allowing thousands to greet him before he delivered his message.

In a notable gesture, Pope Leo revived the tradition of offering Christmas greetings in multiple languages, a practice set aside by his predecessor, Pope Francis. He received particularly enthusiastic applause when he spoke in English, his native language, and in Spanish, reflecting his years of service in Peru, where he worked as a missionary and later served as archbishop.

The address concluded amid cheers from the crowd, with shouts of “Viva il papa!”—“Long live the pope!”—echoing across the square. Before retreating into the basilica, Leo removed his glasses and offered a final wave, marking a warm and symbolic close to his first Christmas celebration as pontiff.