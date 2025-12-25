Cardinal Sako Praises KDP’s Historic Support for Christians, Rejects Fabricated Claims

He firmly rejected recent claims circulating online that he had signed a normalization agreement or visited Israel with Pope Francis.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church in Iraq and worldwide, on Thursday praised the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) for its long-standing support of the Christian community, saying the Church would never forget the party’s historic positions.

Speaking on the matter, Cardinal Sako highlighted the role of Fazel Mirani, Secretary of the KDP Political Bureau, and other senior KDP officials, noting that they clearly understand the concerns of Christians and have consistently advocated for their rights, particularly amid what he described as an “artificial crisis” facing the Church.

He firmly rejected recent claims circulating online that he had signed a normalization agreement or visited Israel with Pope Francis. “I have not signed any normalization agreement,” Sako said, stressing that some parties had used artificial intelligence technology to fabricate a voice recording falsely attributed to him. He described the allegations as “blatant lies.”

Cardinal Sako also outlined his vision for Iraq’s future, emphasizing the need to normalize internal relations among Iraq’s diverse communities rather than focusing on external normalization. “Iraq is the land of the prophets and the country of Prophet Abraham,” he said, calling on the government to promote religious and archaeological tourism. He added that such sectors could become vital sources of income once oil revenues decline.

Christian leaders have long viewed the KDP as a key political force supporting religious coexistence and minority rights in the Kurdistan Region, which has served as a refuge for Christians fleeing violence and instability elsewhere in Iraq, particularly after the rise of ISIS in 2014. Kurdish authorities have repeatedly emphasized pluralism and protection of religious communities as core principles of governance in the Region.

In recent months, Cardinal Sako has been targeted by misinformation campaigns on social media, reflecting a broader regional and global concern over the misuse of artificial intelligence to spread disinformation. Church officials and political leaders have warned that such fabricated content risks inflaming tensions and undermining trust at a time when Iraq is seeking greater stability and social cohesion.