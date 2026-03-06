Erbil Asayish Directorate Urges Media Outlets to Refrain from Covering Incident Sites to Preserve Security Operations

The Erbil Asayish Directorate urged media outlets to avoid covering incident sites, warning that such reporting may cause crowds and disrupt the work of specialized teams. The notice was issued to media channels.

13 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a statement addressed directly to media outlets on Friday, the Erbil General Directorate of Asayish called on all channels to refrain from covering accident and incident locations, stressing that such coverage could disrupt security operations and hinder the work of specialized teams responding at the scene.

The Erbil General Directorate of Asayish the statement to media channels, urging them to act responsibly regarding the current situation and to avoid reporting from incident locations.

According to the statement, the request aims to preserve security and ensure the organized work of specialized teams operating at accident sites.

The directorate warned that media coverage at these locations could lead to gatherings of citizens and create disorder, which may obstruct the work of specialized teams deployed at the scene.

The statement further stressed that any media outlet failing to comply with these instructions will bear full responsibility.