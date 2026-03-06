UK Defense Secretary John Healey Signals Britain Does Not Rule Out Joining Airstrikes on Iran

UK Defense Secretary John Healey said Britain does not rule out participating in airstrikes on Iran as the regional conflict escalates, noting that London is strengthening military readiness and coordinating closely with international allies.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United Kingdom has signaled that it does not rule out joining airstrikes against Iran, with Defense Secretary John Healey indicating that London may adjust its military response as tensions and hostilities in the region continue to escalate.

On Friday, UK Defense Secretary John Healey spoke about the possibility of British involvement in air operations targeting Iran.

His remarks came during comments reported by Sky News correspondent Alistair Bunkall, following British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s disclosure that defensive military assets had been moved to Cyprus and Qatar during January and February to ensure the United Kingdom remained “in a heightened state of readiness.”

Addressing military preparedness, Healey said the United Kingdom is strengthening its capabilities in the region.

“We have deployed helicopters designed to counter drones to the region, and within the next two weeks a destroyer warship equipped with the most modern air defense systems will arrive in the area,” he said.

The British defense secretary also stressed the importance of coordination with international and regional allies.

Healey noted that senior British military planners are working with countries including Germany, Greece, Qatar, Jordan, and Cyprus to exchange information and coordinate efforts.

When asked whether British aircraft had so far participated in strikes against Iran, Healey said the steps taken by the United Kingdom until now had been defensive and lawful, and conducted in coordination with allies.

“All the steps we have taken so far have been defensive and lawful in nature, and carried out in coordination with our allies,” he said.

However, he emphasized that the United Kingdom and its NATO allies are continuing to assess the situation and consider any necessary measures.

Healey’s remarks indicate that London is keeping its military options open as the regional conflict continues to develop and international coordination intensifies.