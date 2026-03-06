Kurdistan Region CTD: Four Drones Shot Down Over Erbil, Debris Falls Near Hotel, No Injuries

The Kurdistan Region CTD announced that coalition forces intercepted and destroyed four explosive drones over Erbil. Debris from one drone fell near a hotel square, but authorities confirmed no casualties.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Four explosive drones were intercepted and shot down in the skies over Erbil late Friday night, the Kurdistan Region Counter-Terrorism Directorate (CTD) announced, in an incident that briefly drew attention to a falling piece of debris near a hotel square in the city.

According to information released by the Kurdistan Region Counter-Terrorism Directorate, the incident occurred on Friday, at 22:41.

Coalition forces intercepted and shot down four explosive drones over Erbil’s airspace.

The CTD stated that debris from one of the destroyed drones fell into a square near a hotel. Authorities confirmed that the incident caused no casualties.

The announcement came as security institutions in Erbil moved to manage the situation and maintain order around incident locations.

Earlier, the Erbil General Directorate of Asayish issued a statement addressed to media outlets, urging them to refrain from covering accident and incident sites.

The directorate stressed that such coverage could disrupt security operations and hinder the work of specialized teams responding at the scene. It warned that media presence at incident locations could lead to gatherings of citizens and create disorder, potentially obstructing the work of security and emergency teams.

The statement further emphasized that any media outlet failing to comply with the instructions would bear full responsibility.

The Counter-Terrorism Directorate confirmed that despite the falling drone debris near a hotel square, the incident resulted in no loss of life.