Iraqi Security Forces Foil Missile Attack in Baghdad, Seize Vehicle Used to Launch Rockets

ERBIL (Kurdisatan24) - Iraqi security forces thwarted a missile attack in Baghdad after discovering a vehicle used to launch rockets from the western outskirts of the capital, preventing what authorities said could have been a dangerous strike.

On Friday, Iraq’s Security Media Cell announced that security forces successfully prevented a missile attack after seizing a vehicle used to launch rockets.

According to the statement, at 8:20 p.m. on Friday evening, several rockets were launched from a Kia vehicle in the town of Abu Ghraib, west of Baghdad.

The rockets landed in desert areas surrounding Baghdad International Airport and caused no human casualties or material damage.

The statement added that Iraqi security forces quickly carried out an operation that led to the discovery of the vehicle used in the launch.

Security forces also seized additional rockets that were still inside the vehicle and had not yet been fired. Technical expert teams later handled the rockets and secured the site.

The Joint Operations Command confirmed that an urgent and detailed investigation has been launched to identify those responsible for the attempted attack, adding that further details will be announced in the near future.

The incident comes as military escalation across the region continues to intensify.

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli military announced that it had carried out a series of extensive strikes targeting western Iran.

According to an official Israeli military statement, the country’s air force launched a large-scale operation against Iranian positions, with attacks continuing at high intensity.

The statement said Israeli forces fired numerous missiles at more than 400 different targets belonging to Iran in western parts of the country.

These targets included ballistic missile launch platforms and storage facilities for unmanned aerial vehicles.

Israeli aircraft also identified a truck carrying an Iranian air defense system that was attempting to relocate the system from the Shahroud area to another location.

After monitoring and identifying the vehicle, Israeli fighter jets targeted the truck and completely destroyed the air defense system.

The Israeli military said the main objective of the ongoing strikes is to significantly reduce Iran’s military capabilities, particularly those used to carry out attacks against Israeli territory.

As regional military operations intensify, Iraqi authorities say their security forces remain alert to prevent attacks and maintain stability within the country.