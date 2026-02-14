Iraq, Iran Foreign Ministers Hold Phone Call on Upcoming Geneva Talks, Regional Stability

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein Highlights Support for Negotiations and Updates on ISIS Detainees.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein received a telephone call on Saturday from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, according to a press release from the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the call, Araqchi provided a detailed update on the negotiations between the Iranian and U.S. delegations, including the results of the latest round held in Oman, describing the discussions as positive and serious.

The two ministers also discussed upcoming steps, including a new round of talks scheduled for Tuesday in Geneva, emphasizing the importance of continuing dialogue to achieve constructive outcomes that enhance regional stability.

Hussein stressed the importance of achieving positive results in the Geneva meeting, reaffirming Iraq’s full support for the negotiation process and expressing hopes for a successful outcome that serves the security and stability of the region.

He also briefed Araqchi on steps taken by the Iraqi government regarding the transfer of ISIS detainees to Iraq, noting that they are now under Iraqi authorities’ control and will be dealt with in accordance with Iraqi law.

At the conclusion of the call, Hussein thanked his Iranian counterpart for providing comprehensive details of the ongoing talks with the U.S. and for his continued communication on the matter.

The phone call between the Iraqi and Iranian foreign ministers comes against the backdrop of an intensifying diplomatic process between Iran and the United States aiming to manage tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program and avert broader conflict.

After an indirect talk mediated by Oman earlier this month in Muscat, both sides agreed to pursue further negotiations in Geneva scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 17. These discussions represent a continuation of diplomatic engagement following the resumption of talks on Feb. 6 in Oman, which officials on both sides described as constructive and positive in tone.

Switzerland confirmed that the next stage of the U.S.–Iran dialogue will be hosted in Geneva under Omani mediation, with Washington pressing Tehran to curb its nuclear program while keeping diplomatic avenues open.

U.S. representatives are expected to include senior envoys, reflecting efforts by the United States to balance pressure and negotiation. Tehran’s delegation, led by its foreign ministry, has characterized earlier rounds as focused on establishing mutual understanding and groundwork for formal agreements.