Turkish Parliament Speaker Calls for Swift and Permanent Resolution to Kurdish Issue

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş called for a swift and permanent resolution to Türkiye’s longstanding issues, including the Kurdish question, amid debate over a contested peace process report.

10 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Numan Kurtulmuş, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, reaffirmed the importance of advancing the democratic process and reaching a comprehensive and lasting solution to ongoing issues in Türkiye, including the Kurdish question.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Kurtulmuş expressed hope that proposals related to democratization and conflict resolution would soon be placed on the agenda of political parties, followed by discussions in the parliament’s General Assembly to enact the necessary legislation.

“We want the problems to be resolved once and for all,” he said, emphasizing that the Kurdish issue should be addressed in the fastest and most permanent manner possible within Türkiye.

Kurtulmuş noted that violence and terrorism have had a deeply negative impact for nearly 50 years of the republic’s century-long history. “We do not want this situation to continue, and under no circumstances do we want to return to the days of the past,” he stated.

He also thanked all political parties in Türkiye, stressing that the success of Turkish democracy would be a success shared by all.

His remarks come amid ongoing debate over the recent parliamentary commission report on the peace process. Seyit Aslan, Co-Chair of The Labour Party (EMEP), previously criticized the report for failing to mention “Kurds” or the “Kurdish issue,” arguing that it lacked democratic and legal foundations.

Despite criticism from some leftist and opposition parties, Kurtulmuş signaled that the parliamentary process would continue, with discussions expected to move forward within formal legislative channels.