Iran Warns Any U.S. Attack Would Trigger Regional War: ‘We Are Not Syria, Libya, or Venezuela’

A senior Iranian military official warned that any U.S. attack would prompt a decisive response and could spark a regional war, as IRGC drills and U.S. naval deployments intensify tensions.

11 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A senior Iranian military official warned on Tuesday that any attack on Iran would be met with a decisive response that could ignite a broader regional war, stressing that Tehran “is not Syria, Libya, or Venezuela.”

Rasoul Sanaei Rad, political deputy at the ideological-political office of the commander-in-chief of Iran’s armed forces, said the United States should not equate Iran with other countries, arguing that Tehran’s position and capabilities differ significantly.

He stated that the recent movement of U.S. aircraft carriers and warships in the region no longer has the ability to spread fear or influence Iran’s political will.

Sanaei Rad emphasized that Iran possesses strong deterrent capabilities and described any U.S. show of force aimed at pressuring Tehran at the negotiating table as a “miscalculation.”

He further warned that any escalation would not only harm U.S. interests but could also lead to broader instability affecting Washington’s allies. He accused Israel of influencing American calculations and pushing toward what he described as flawed assessments of Iran’s situation.

“The United States has an incomplete understanding of Iran,” he said, adding that any misstep would result in material and moral costs for Washington.

The official issued a stark warning that Iran’s response would be firm and decisive, and could open the door to a regional conflict extending beyond current fault lines. He also urged the United States not to follow what he described as Israel’s agenda, cautioning that the price would be heavy.

The remarks come as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has launched large-scale military drills along Iran’s southern coastline overlooking the Gulf. According to state media, the exercises include missiles, artillery, drones, special forces units, and armored vehicles.

The developments coincide with increased U.S. naval deployments in the region, including the arrival of the USS Gerald R. Ford, underscoring heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington amid ongoing indirect talks.