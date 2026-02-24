Iraqi FM Urges International Coordination on ISIS Detainees During Talks with German State Secretary

The discussions highlighted the strength of bilateral ties between Iraq and Germany and explored avenues to enhance cooperation, especially in the field of counterterrorism.

10 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Tuesday stressed that resolving the issue of ISIS detainees requires coordinated international action, particularly given the significant number of detainees holding European nationalities.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hussein made the remarks during a meeting in Baghdad with Géza Andreas von Geyr, State Secretary of the German Federal Foreign Office, and his accompanying delegation.

The discussions highlighted the strength of bilateral ties between Iraq and Germany and explored avenues to enhance cooperation, especially in the field of counterterrorism. Both sides focused on the issue of ISIS members and the Iraqi government’s efforts to transfer detainees from Syria to Iraq, as well as mechanisms for coordinated international action.

Hussein underscored that “addressing this issue requires coordinated international efforts, especially considering the presence of many terrorists with European nationalities,” noting the substantial financial burden associated with managing detainees and prosecuting terrorism cases.

For his part, von Geyr reaffirmed Germany’s readiness to provide technical support to Iraq in handling ISIS-related cases. He also reviewed a memorandum of understanding set to be signed with the Iraqi Ministry of Defense to regulate the presence and operations of German forces in Iraq. The German official expressed hope that the agreement would be finalized soon and reiterated Berlin’s continued participation in the NATO mission in Iraq.

Beyond security cooperation, the meeting addressed prospects for expanding bilateral and economic relations. The two sides discussed follow-up steps after a recent visit by a German economic delegation to Iraq, agreeing that the delegation would return following the formation of the new Iraqi government.

Hussein also briefed the German delegation on the latest developments regarding government formation efforts, outlining ongoing discussions among political blocs to reach a consensus on forming the next cabinet.

The German side further expressed its willingness to support Iraq in tackling climate-related challenges, underscoring the importance of environmental cooperation.

Regional developments were also on the agenda, including ongoing US-Iranian negotiations and their potential implications for regional and global security, as well as economic stability.

The talks additionally covered political developments in Syria, with particular focus on the situation in Damascus, relations with the Syrian Democratic Forces, and the recent agreement between the two sides.