Southern Syria Sees New Israeli Ground Incursion Amid Escalating Tensions

Israeli forces advanced into Bureiqa village in Quneitra countryside early today, using eight military vehicles. The move follows earlier incursions in the area, amid a series of reported ground violations in southern Syria.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Israeli military forces advanced into the village of Bureiqa in the southern countryside of Quneitra early today, marking a new ground movement in an area that has seen repeated incursions and heightened concern among local residents.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), an Israeli military force entered from the entrance of the town of Beer Ajam in southern Quneitra countryside, moving toward the village of Bureiqa.

The force was reported to consist of eight military vehicles, including four Hilux pickup trucks and four Hummer armored vehicles, which advanced into Bureiqa at dawn. Local sources said that two Hummer vehicles and two Hilux vehicles later continued their movement toward the old village of Bureiqa, without setting up any checkpoint.

The latest incursion follows a similar movement two days earlier, when an Israeli force made up of two Hilux vehicles advanced from the Adnaniyah point toward the village of Umm al-Atham in northern Quneitra countryside, before heading to the village of Ruwayhinah. That force reportedly withdrew after a short period.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), southern Syria has witnessed an escalation in the presence of Israeli forces., with repeated ground movements, search operations, and the establishment of temporary checkpoints in the Quneitra countryside. SOHR reported four Israeli incursions since the beginning of January 2026.

On Jan. 2, SOHR recorded another Israeli violation in central Quneitra countryside, where a patrol consisting of three military vehicles established a temporary checkpoint on the road between the villages of Umm al-Atham and al-Mushairfa. The patrol stopped and searched passersby before later withdrawing toward a newly established Israeli military base in the village of Adnaniyah.

On the same day, SOHR activists also documented a separate Israeli ground incursion in the Yarmouk Basin area of western Daraa countryside, where a patrol of three Israeli military vehicles crossed the border and advanced toward the Jamla company site.

SOHR reported that these ground movements have occurred alongside earlier fortification, bulldozing, and incursion operations in Daraa and Quneitra countrysides, in parallel with intensified airstrikes targeting military sites deeper inside Syrian territory.

The latest advance into Bureiqa adds to a pattern of repeated Israeli ground movements in southern Syria, raising ongoing concerns among residents over the continued presence and activities of Israeli forces in the Quneitra countryside.