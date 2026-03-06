CENTCOM Commander Says Iran Has Attacked 12 Countries, Launched Drones at Civilian Areas

CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper said Iran has attacked 12 countries and launched seven attack drones toward civilian residential areas in Bahrain, warning that such actions will not go unanswered.

20 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The commander of US Central Command warned that Iran has expanded its attacks across the region, accusing Tehran of targeting civilians and striking multiple countries as tensions continue to escalate across the Middle East.

On Friday, Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), revealed details of a new Iranian attack targeting Bahrain.

According to Cooper, Iranian forces launched seven attack drones overnight toward civilian residential neighborhoods in Bahrain.

In a statement, Cooper accused Iran of carrying out attacks across multiple countries in the region and deliberately targeting civilians.

“The Iranian terrorist regime has attacked 12 different countries and continues to deliberately target civilians throughout the Middle East. Last night, Iranian forces fired seven attack drones at civilian, residential neighborhoods in Bahrain. This is unacceptable and will not go unanswered. We will continue working with regional partners to address this threat to innocent people across the region,” Cooper said.

He added that Iran has targeted 12 different countries so far and continues carrying out attacks against innocent civilians across the region.

The latest statement from CENTCOM highlights growing regional tensions, as Iran’s attacks continue to expand across multiple countries in the Middle East.