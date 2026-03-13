Airstrike Targets PMF Base in Al-Qaim District of Anbar Province

The Al-Qaim PMF base was targeted in an airstrike on March 13, with investigations ongoing regarding casualties and damage.

50 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A base of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in the Al-Qaim district of Anbar Province was targeted in an airstrike on Friday evening, according to a Kurdistan24 correspondent. The base, operated by the Saraya al-Khorasani unit of the PMF’s 18th Brigade, came under attack as warplanes were reportedly observed in the area.

The correspondent reported that the bombardment coincided with audible aircraft activity over the region. No official figures regarding casualties or the extent of damage to the base have been released. Authorities in Anbar Province have opened an investigation to determine the details of the attack.

The Al-Qaim district lies along the Iraq–Syria border and has previously been a focal point for PMF operations. The PMF, a state-sanctioned coalition of militias, maintains multiple bases in the western Anbar region, some of which have been involved in cross-border operations.

Officials have not yet provided confirmation regarding the origin or intent of the airstrike. Kurdish and Iraqi security sources have noted that the investigation aims to establish both the responsible parties and the scope of damage inflicted.

No statements have been released by Saraya al-Khorasani leadership concerning the airstrike or its immediate operational impact. Local residents reported hearing aircraft and explosions in the vicinity of the base during the evening hours.

Authorities have emphasized that investigations are ongoing and that additional information regarding casualties or material damage will be provided once verified.

The airstrike on the PMF base in Al-Qaim underscores the continuing security challenges along Iraq’s western border and the need for ongoing monitoring of military activities in the area.