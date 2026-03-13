Iran Reports Hundreds of Women and Children Killed or Injured Amid Ongoing Conflict

Iran’s Ministry of Health’s communiqué cited 223 women killed and 2,729 wounded, while 202 people under the age of 18 were killed and 1,190 others injured.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Iranian Ministry of Health reported on Friday that hundreds of women and children have been killed or wounded amid ongoing hostilities, detailing both human and healthcare infrastructure losses across the country.

The ministry’s communiqué cited 223 women killed and 2,729 wounded, while 202 people under the age of 18 were killed and 1,190 others injured.

Among the youngest victims, 12 children under age five have died, and 41 children under two are listed as wounded, the report noted.

In addition to civilian casualties, the ministry highlighted damage to Iran’s healthcare system.

Sixteen health workers have been killed, 152 health centers have sustained damage, six hospitals were completely evacuated, and 32 ambulances have been put out of service, according to the statement.

The ministry said these figures represent the most recent confirmed data on human and institutional losses, reflecting the impact on both individuals and essential services.

The report underscores the effects of the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict and the broader regional escalation involving U.S. and Israeli forces.

While the ministry did not provide further operational details, officials emphasized the continuing strain on health facilities and personnel amid sustained hostilities.

The ministry’s statement followed several days of renewed clashes that have affected urban and rural areas alike.

Iran’s healthcare authorities are actively monitoring the situation, assessing damage, and coordinating response efforts for affected populations, the communiqué said.

Officials have not yet released comprehensive figures for other demographic groups or specific regional breakdowns of casualties and infrastructure damage.

Public health authorities stressed that the scale of losses extends beyond immediate casualties, citing disruption of essential medical services and the temporary closure of hospitals and clinics.

Damaged ambulances have reduced emergency response capacity, compounding the challenges faced by medical personnel.

The ministry reiterated the need for the protection of civilians and healthcare personnel during the conflict, calling attention to the vulnerability of women, children, and health workers amid ongoing hostilities.