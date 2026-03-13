Donald Trump: US Conducts "One of Most Powerful" Strikes in Middle East History on Iranian Island,

Donald Trump said US forces carried out a major bombing raid on Iran’s Kharg Island, claiming all military targets were destroyed while oil infrastructure was intentionally spared.

38 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US President Donald Trump announced that United States Central Command carried out what he described as one of the most powerful bombing raids in the history of the Middle East, targeting military sites on Kharg Island in Iran.

In a statement published on his account on Truth Social early Saturday, Trump said the operation was conducted under his direct orders.

“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island,” Trump said.

He added that US weapons were capable of causing far greater destruction but that oil infrastructure on the island was intentionally spared.

“Our Weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the World has ever known but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island,” he said.

Trump warned that the decision could change if shipping routes in the region were threatened.

“However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision,” he said.

The US president also claimed that Iran no longer has the ability to defend itself against American attacks.

“Iran has NO ability to defend anything that we want to attack — There is nothing they can do about it!” Trump said.

He reiterated Washington’s position on Iran’s nuclear program.

“Iran will NEVER have a nuclear weapon, nor will it have the ability to threaten the United States of America, the Middle East or, for that matter, the World!” he said.

Trump also called on Iran’s military to surrender.

“Iran’s Military, and all others involved with this Terrorist Regime, would be wise to lay down their arms, and save what’s left of their country, which isn’t much!” he said.

Donald Trump also declared that Iran’s alleged plans to dominate the Middle East and destroy Israel are “now dead,” in a new statement published on his Truth Social account amid escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

In a statement posted early Saturday, March 14, 2026, Trump wrote:

“Iran had plans of taking over the entire Middle East, and completely obliterating Israel. JUST LIKE IRAN ITSELF, THOSE PLANS ARE NOW DEAD.”

Before his post on Truth, Trump spoke to reporters about the ongoing military campaign.

“Very good control. We'll see what's happening with the strikes. They continue to try and sabotage their own country,” he said.

Responding to concerns about rising fuel prices, Trump said energy costs could fall once the conflict ends.

“Well, I think your gas prices, as soon as that's over and it comes tumbling down along with everything else, I think it's going to be — you're going to see a very big decrease in the price of gasoline, gas, anything having to do with energy, as soon as this is ended,” he said.

He added that the military campaign was necessary to end what he described as a nuclear threat.

“But we had to end the nuclear threat in the Middle East and throughout the world. And we will have done that,” Trump said.

Asked about what “unconditional surrender” would mean in the conflict, Trump said the United States currently holds a dominant position.

“Well, to me it means very simply that we are in a position of dominance that nobody's ever seen before,” he said.

He also claimed that Iran’s military capabilities had been severely weakened.

“Their navy is gone, their air force is gone, most of their military is gone, their big threat is gone in every way,” Trump said.

“They have no radar, they have no anti-aircraft weapons — for the most part weapons — and for indefinitely they have no way of determining what they call visibility,” he added.

Trump said the latest strikes had caused significant damage.

“But today we've had some very, very big hits, very powerful hits,” he said.

When asked about naval escorts for tankers moving through the strait, Trump said such measures would begin soon.

“That'll happen soon,” he said.

The US president also confirmed that he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I have, and we're discussing a couple of different things. Not only that, but others,” Trump said.

He added that he frequently communicates with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I speak to him a lot,” he said.

Trump declined to estimate how long the war might continue.

“I can't tell you that. I mean, I have my own idea, but what good does it do? It'll be as long as it's necessary,” he said.

“They've been decimated. The country's, their country's in bad shape. The whole thing is collapsing,” he added.

Trump also said the United States is ahead of its military timeline.

“I would say this — I won't give you a time, but we're way ahead of schedule. Militarily, we're way ahead of schedule,” he said.

Trump said the United States will continue its operations against Iran as long as necessary, stressing that Washington intends to eliminate what it describes as a nuclear threat in the region.