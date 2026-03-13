Türkiye Says NATO Intercepted Third Ballistic Missile as Regional Tensions Persist

Türkiye said NATO air defenses intercepted a third ballistic missile linked to Iran near Incirlik air base, as Ankara reiterated its priority of avoiding involvement in the regional conflict.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Türkiye said Friday that NATO air defense systems intercepted a third ballistic missile linked to Iran, hours after warning sirens sounded at the Incirlik air base near the southern city of Adana, according to statements from Turkish officials reported by AFP.

The missile was detected early Friday morning and “was neutralised by NATO air and missile defence assets,” Türkiye’s defense ministry said, as cited by AFP. The incident occurred near Incirlik air base, a NATO facility where United States forces are stationed.

Turkish authorities said the interception marks the third ballistic missile incident recorded in recent days. According to the defense ministry, NATO shot down a first missile on March 4 and a second earlier this week on Monday.

The latest interception prompted renewed statements from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who emphasized that Türkiye’s main objective is to avoid becoming directly involved in the wider regional conflict.

“We are acting very cautiously against plots, traps and provocations that seek to drag our country into war,” Erdogan said, according to AFP. “Keeping our country out of this fire pit is our top priority.”

The missile triggered warning sirens at Incirlik air base in the early morning hours. Residents in the nearby city of Adana reported hearing sirens at approximately 3:25 a.m. local time, according to footage and accounts cited by the Ekonomim business news website, AFP reported.

Some residents posted video online showing what appeared to be a fast-moving object crossing the sky, the report said.

Turkish defense officials did not provide additional operational details about the interception but confirmed that NATO missile defense systems were responsible for neutralizing the projectile.

Defense news outlet SavunmaSanayiST reported that debris observed falling through the atmosphere may have been fragments of the intercepted missile or remnants of the interceptor itself after catching fire during atmospheric re-entry, according to AFP.

Iran’s embassy in Ankara denied that Tehran had fired a projectile toward Türkiye. In a statement cited by AFP, the embassy said “no projectile” had been launched in the direction of Turkish territory.

Security analysts quoted in the report questioned that explanation. Sinan Ulgen, a senior fellow with Carnegie Europe, told AFP that repeated incidents make it difficult to attribute the events to accidental circumstances.

“The first one you can explain it away, the second one possibly, but the third? No. This cannot be accidental,” Ulgen said.

Ulgen said the repeated interceptions create a complicated security situation for Ankara, suggesting that Turkish authorities may face pressure to respond while attempting to prevent further escalation.

“This leaves Ankara in a real bind,” he told AFP, adding that Türkiye may seek a limited or “low-threshold way to respond.”

Ulgen also noted that regional responses to recent missile incidents have varied. “In a way, the Gulf countries have not responded but Turkey’s political and military culture is different,” he said in remarks cited by AFP.

“It’s a matter of demonstrating deterrence to Iran, so that things don’t escalate further,” he added.

Turkish officials have emphasized restraint in their public statements. Erdogan said Türkiye intends to maintain a measured approach as it navigates the security implications of the incident.

“We will maintain common sense as we respond to the complex events around us,” Erdogan said, according to AFP.

The missile interception occurred amid heightened tensions across the Middle East linked to the ongoing war involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

The security environment surrounding southern Türkiye has drawn attention to several military installations used by NATO and allied forces.

Incirlik air base, located near Adana, has been used for decades by U.S. and allied forces and hosts military personnel from several NATO member states, including Spain and Poland, according to information cited by AFP.

Security experts have said the base also stores U.S.-owned tactical nuclear weapons. Analysts cited in the AFP report estimated that between 50 and 60 such weapons may be located at the facility.

The region also hosts other key elements of NATO’s missile defense infrastructure. U.S. troops are stationed at the Kurecik base in Malatya, where they operate an early-warning radar system used as part of NATO’s ballistic missile defense network.

NATO describes the radar system as a “key element” of its missile shield capable of detecting missile launches from Iran, according to AFP.

Turkish authorities have repeatedly denied that radar data from Kurecik has been used to support Israeli military operations, AFP reported. The presence of the facility has nevertheless drawn criticism from Tehran.

Earlier this week, Türkiye announced the deployment of a Patriot missile defense system in Malatya, according to AFP. The move came shortly after NATO said it was strengthening its ballistic missile defense posture in response to developments in the region.

The recent missile incidents have also prompted precautionary measures by U.S. diplomatic authorities. Following the second interception earlier this week, the United States temporarily closed its consulate in Adana and advised American citizens to leave southeastern Türkiye, according to AFP.

Turkish officials have continued to stress that their priority remains avoiding direct involvement in the regional conflict while maintaining defensive readiness.

Erdogan said the government intends to proceed cautiously as it monitors developments.

“We are acting very cautiously against plots, traps and provocations that seek to drag our country into war,” Erdogan said, according to AFP.