Hezbollah Chief Signals Readiness for Prolonged Conflict with Israel

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem reaffirmed on Friday, that the group is prepared for a sustained confrontation with Israel and will resist attempts to diminish its presence in Lebanon.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem on Friday stated that his group is prepared for a “long confrontation” with Israel, framing the ongoing clashes in Lebanon as an existential struggle. In his second televised address since the outbreak of hostilities, Qassem said the group had mobilized for sustained operations and warned that Israeli forces would be “surprised on the battlefield,” adding that the “enemy’s threats do not frighten us,” AFP reported.

Qassem described the conflict as “an existential battle, not a limited or simple battle,” emphasizing Hezbollah’s determination to prevent Israel from achieving its objectives in Lebanon.

“This is our country and we will not allow anyone to control its destiny, its decisions, and how its children live. We are fighting and we are confident of victory,” he said.

The escalation in Lebanon began last week after Hezbollah launched attacks on Israeli positions in response to the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in strikes carried out by U.S. and Israeli forces.

Israel, which had maintained limited strikes in Lebanon prior to the current conflict despite a 2024 ceasefire, has responded with air raids and deployed ground troops along the border, AFP noted.

In his address, Qassem urged the Lebanese government to reverse recent decisions restricting Hezbollah’s operations, warning that “free concessions” to Israel only embolden the adversary and prolong the conflict.

Last week, Beirut banned Hezbollah’s military and security activities following the group’s attacks on Israel, a move that builds on a 2025 government decision to disarm the group.

Qassem’s speech outlined Hezbollah’s stance on national sovereignty, stressing that the group will act as an “impenetrable barrier” against Israel and will resist any efforts to weaken its presence in Lebanon.

The remarks underscored the group’s continued alignment with Tehran, which had previously condemned the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei and encouraged regional allies to respond.

Israel has publicly threatened to escalate its operations, warning that Lebanon could face increased infrastructure damage and wider ground campaigns if Hezbollah is not disarmed and its activities curtailed.

The government in Beirut faces a balancing act between enforcing domestic security measures and managing the pressures of an active regional conflict, AFP reported.

The ongoing violence follows a series of previous tensions in Lebanon, including border skirmishes and intermittent airstrikes.

Hezbollah’s positioning as a major political and military actor in Lebanon continues to influence both local governance and regional security dynamics.

In his remarks, Qassem highlighted the ideological and strategic framing of the conflict, emphasizing readiness for prolonged combat while calling on Lebanese authorities to support, rather than limit, Hezbollah’s operational capacity.