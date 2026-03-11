Iran Strikes Gulf Targets, Disrupting Shipping and Energy Infrastructure

Drones Fall Near Dubai Airport, Injuring Four as Tehran continues targeting Gulf assets

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Drones fell near Dubai airport on Wednesday, injuring four people, while ships were struck in or near the Strait of Hormuz as Iran continued its campaign to disrupt oil markets and regional air and maritime traffic.

The oil-rich Gulf has borne the brunt of Iranian retaliatory attacks in response to U.S. and Israeli strikes that ignited the Middle East war. Tehran has targeted U.S. military assets but has also struck civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities, shipping lanes, and key refineries.

According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a container ship and a bulk carrier were hit off the coast of the United Arab Emirates — one near Dubai and the other off Ras Al Khaimah — by unidentified projectiles. A third vessel was struck off Oman in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire that was later extinguished.

Saudi Arabia intercepted drones targeting the crucial Shaybah oil field, while explosions were reported over Qatar, and the UAE experienced additional attacks. Riyadh also announced it had intercepted seven ballistic missiles aimed at its eastern region and the Prince Sultan Air Base, where an American service member was killed on March 1.

Tehran appears intent on knocking major Gulf refineries offline while tightening its control over the Strait of Hormuz, which carries nearly 20 percent of global oil production, in a bid to inflict maximum disruption on the global economy.

In recent days, Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura facility, one of the region’s largest refineries, and the UAE’s Ruwais refinery, among the world’s largest, were targeted.

Iranian attacks have already forced state-owned QatarEnergy to halt production of liquefied natural gas and declare force majeure last week. Energy producers in Kuwait followed suit, warning that events beyond their control may prevent them from meeting export targets.

Analysts warn that continued strikes on Gulf energy infrastructure and shipping could intensify volatility in global markets, disrupt energy supplies, and escalate regional tensions further.