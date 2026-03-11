Iran Threatens Strikes on U.S. and Israeli Economic Targets Following Bank Attack

Tehran warns civilians to avoid banks as tensions escalate in the region

38 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran’s military on Wednesday vowed to target U.S. and Israeli economic assets in the region, including banks, after overnight attacks reportedly struck an Iranian bank in Tehran.

In a statement carried by state television, the military’s central operational command, Khatam Al-Anbiya, said: “The enemy has given us free rein to target economic centers and banks belonging to the United States and the Zionist regime [the state of Israel].”

The statement urged civilians across the region to avoid approaching banks, recommending people stay at least one kilometer away from such facilities.

Iranian media reported that the overnight strikes hit a bank in Tehran, causing fatalities among employees, though the exact number of casualties has not been disclosed.

The announcement signals a further escalation in tensions between Iran, the United States, and Israel, following a series of military strikes across the Middle East.

Analysts warn that targeting economic infrastructure could significantly widen the conflict and have broader regional consequences, particularly for commerce and civilian safety.

The threat underscores Tehran’s growing willingness to expand its response beyond military and strategic targets, focusing on economic centers linked to U.S. and Israeli interests.

The situation remains fluid as international observers and regional governments monitor the potential for further retaliatory actions.