Kurdistan Prime Minister Condemns Escalation in Aleppo as Syrian Government Shells Kurdish Neighborhoods

“Targeting Kurds for demographic change and endangering civilians calls into question Damascus’ authority and the conscience of the international community,” says KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

25 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday expressed deep concern over renewed military operations targeting Kurdish neighborhoods in Aleppo, Syria, amid mounting civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

In a statement published on the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) website, Prime Minister Barzani condemned the attacks and what he described as efforts to change the demographic composition of the city.

“The events in Aleppo and the targeting of Kurds for the purpose of demographic change and endangering the lives of civilians call into question the authority in Damascus and the conscience of the international community,” he said.

Barzani added that "war and violence cannot provide lasting solutions," warning that “no excuse or justification should allow for ethnic cleansing. The attacks on Kurdish neighborhoods in the city of Aleppo have deeply concerned us.”

He urged all parties to exercise restraint, protect civilians, and pursue dialogue, while calling on Syria’s governance system "to act as a democratic and inclusive authority for all citizens."

Tensions sharply escalated as Syrian government authorities launched military operations in Kurdish neighborhoods, imposing a curfew in Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafiyeh, and Bani Zaid. The Syrian Arab Army’s Operations Body said it would begin “intensive targeting operations” against positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in these areas and warned civilians to avoid SDF locations.

Heavy shelling, including tanks, artillery, Grad and Katyusha rockets, and DShK machine guns, struck residential areas, mosques, and public infrastructure, causing widespread destruction. Field reports confirmed at least eight civilians killed and 55 wounded, including children and women, with continued attacks exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Local Internal Security Forces (Asayish) reported that they repelled several attempted infiltrations and acted in self-defense to protect residents. Nonetheless, the bombardment continued intermittently, creating urgent security and humanitarian pressures for more than 600,000 residents across the three neighborhoods.

The escalation coincided with a suspension of flights at Aleppo International Airport, further complicating the evacuation of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid. Residents described the attacks as among the most intense in recent weeks, with entire streets and neighborhoods sustaining significant damage.

The renewed violence has also been accompanied by conflicting reports between Syrian government forces and Kurdish authorities. Syrian state media accused SDF factions of targeting government positions and civilian areas, while the SDF said Damascus-affiliated groups were conducting indiscriminate shelling and using so-called suicide drones, further endangering civilian lives and local infrastructure.

The combined effect of heavy weapons, air and ground operations, and targeted artillery has heightened fears of demographic change in Aleppo’s Kurdish areas and underscored the fragility of existing truces. Humanitarian organizations continue to monitor the situation closely, as the escalating conflict has intensified the vulnerability of residents in these densely populated neighborhoods.

Barzani’s statement highlights both the KRG’s concern for Kurdish communities outside Iraq and its call for international oversight. He emphasized that a sustainable solution can only come through restraint, dialogue, and respect for civilian life, warning against the use of violence as a tool for political or demographic objectives.