Türkiye Says it Will Support Syria if Asked as Damascus’s Operations Against Kurdish Neighborhoods escalate

Türkiye’s defense ministry said it would support Syria if requested, as Damascus announced intensive operations and a curfew in Kurdish neighborhoods of Aleppo.

45 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As military operations intensify in Aleppo, Türkiye’s defense ministry said it would provide support to Syria if formally requested, a statement that coincided with warnings from the Syrian Democratic Forces describing announced targeting of Kurdish neighborhoods as a legal indicator of criminal intent.

In remarks issued after the Turkish Ministry of National Defense Yasar Guler’s weekly press briefing, the ministry said Türkiye would provide the necessary support to Syria should Damascus request assistance. The statement said Türkiye supports Syria’s fight against what it described as terrorist organizations in line with the principle of “One State, One Army,” and on the basis of Syria’s unity and territorial integrity.

Addressing developments in Aleppo, the ministry said the Syrian army launched a counterterrorism operation after what it described as attacks by a terrorist organization targeting civilians and security forces, resulting in four deaths and 18 injuries. The ministry emphasized that the operation in Aleppo was being carried out entirely by the Syrian army, adding, “Syria’s security is our security,” and noting that Türkiye is closely following developments in the country.

The ministry reiterated that, within this framework, Türkiye would provide support if Syria requested assistance.

Earlier, Damascus authorities announced the launch of military operations and the imposition of a curfew in several Kurdish neighborhoods of Aleppo. The Operations Body of the Syrian Arab Army said operations would begin at 1:30 p.m., describing them as “intensive targeting operations” against positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces in Ashrafieh, Sheikh Maqsoud, and Bani Zaid.

The Damascus-affiliated factions declared a curfew starting at 1:30 p.m. and remaining in effect until further notice in Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafieh, and Bani Zaid. The operations body also called on civilians to avoid all locations associated with the SDF and warned the SDF against targeting civilians who wish to leave the neighborhoods through corridors announced by Aleppo province.

In a statement issued responding to Damascus’s announcement, the SDF said that publicly announced threats of shelling residential areas in Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh constitute forced displacement under international humanitarian law and amount to a war crime. The statement said any harm to civilians or civilian infrastructure would place criminal responsibility on the Damascus government, affiliated bodies, and those who issued, carried out, or covered the threats.