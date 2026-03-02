US War Secretary Says Iran War Could Last Up to Six Weeks as Strikes Continue

“This is not Iraq. This is not endless,” he said, adding that the United States is focused on achieving military objectives rather than pursuing democracy-building efforts.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. War Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Monday that the military campaign launched against Iran over the weekend could continue for several weeks, as American forces carry out extensive strikes alongside Israeli military operations.

U.S. forces began large-scale attacks on Saturday, targeting hundreds of sites across Iran, including missile systems, naval assets, and command-and-control facilities, according to Pentagon officials.

Speaking to reporters, Hegseth declined to provide a fixed timeline for the conflict, emphasizing operational flexibility.

“I think it’s one of those fallacies that this department or presidents should tell the American people and our enemies exactly what we’ll do or how long we’ll go,” he said.

Addressing the possible duration of the war, he added: “Four weeks, two weeks, six weeks — it could move up. It could move back.”

Hegseth sought to distinguish the current operation from previous prolonged U.S. conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, stressing that the campaign is not aimed at nation-building or political transformation inside Iran.

“This is not Iraq. This is not endless,” he said, adding that the United States is focused on achieving military objectives rather than pursuing democracy-building efforts.

“We fight to win and we don’t waste time or lives,” the defense secretary stated, describing the operation as limited in scope and centered on defending U.S. interests and allies.

Hegseth also argued that the balance of power was shifting in Washington’s favor.

“With every passing day, our capabilities get stronger and Iran’s get weaker. We set the terms of this war from start to finish,” he said.

Joining the briefing, General Dan Caine, the United States’ top military officer, said American forces had already established localized air superiority over Iran following the initial wave of strikes.

“This air superiority will not only enhance the protection of our forces but also allow them to continue operations over Iran,” Caine said.

The comments come amid escalating regional tensions following coordinated U.S. and Israeli military actions that have significantly intensified the confrontation with Tehran.