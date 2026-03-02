Iraq Directly Affected by Ongoing War, Iraq’s FM Warns During Call with UK Minister

Hussein made the remarks during a telephone conversation with British Minister of State for the Middle East Hamish Falconer, as both sides discussed recent developments and their regional repercussions.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein confirmed on Monday that Iraq has become directly affected by the ongoing war in the region, warning that continued fighting could deepen instability and lead to wider chaos.

According to a statement from Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hussein made the remarks during a telephone conversation with British Minister of State for the Middle East Hamish Falconer, as both sides discussed recent developments and their regional repercussions.

The two officials conducted what the ministry described as a comprehensive assessment of the military and political situation. During the call, Falconer outlined the United Kingdom’s updated position, noting that London is allowing United States forces to use certain facilities while facilitating related operational procedures.

Hussein stressed that Iraq is increasingly impacted by the course of the conflict, cautioning that prolonging the war would intensify instability across the region. He also questioned the objectives behind extending the conflict, citing mounting humanitarian, security, and material losses.

The Iraqi foreign minister underscored the need for stronger international and regional efforts aimed at securing an immediate ceasefire, saying such a step would help contain escalation and create the conditions necessary for restoring stability.