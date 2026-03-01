President Masoud Barzani, King Abdullah II Emphasize Dialogue Amid Regional Tensions

The leaders exchanged views on the broader regional situation and its potential impact on stability.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani held a telephone conversation on Sunday evening with Abdullah II, King of Jordan, focusing on recent developments and tensions across the Middle East.

According to a statement from the Barzani Headquarters, the leaders exchanged views on the broader regional situation and its potential impact on stability. They highlighted the risks linked to escalating tensions and agreed that regional issues and challenges should be addressed through dialogue and peaceful means, reaffirming diplomacy as the preferred approach to maintaining security.

The conversation follows a similar call earlier this week between President Barzani and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, in which both leaders discussed ongoing security challenges and regional developments.

President Barzani and King Abdullah II emphasized continued collaboration and constructive engagement as essential tools for promoting peace and stability across the region.