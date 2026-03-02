UK Allows US to Use Bases for “Defensive” Strikes Against Iran, Starmer Emphasizes Non-Offensive Role

In a video address posted on social media, Starmer stressed that the UK was not involved in the initial strikes on Iran and would not participate in offensive military action.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Sunday that the United Kingdom has agreed to allow the United States to use British military bases for targeted “defensive” strikes aimed at destroying Iranian missiles and their launchers.

In a video address posted on social media, Starmer stressed that the UK was not involved in the initial strikes on Iran and would not participate in offensive military action. “Our decision that the UK would not be involved with the strikes on Iran was deliberate,” he said, adding that the best way forward for the region and the world is a negotiated settlement.

Starmer described the threat from Iran as part of a “scorched-earth strategy,” asserting that the UK’s role is to support the collective self-defense of allies and British nationals in the region. “The only way to stop the threat is to destroy the missiles at source — in their storage depots or the launchers which are used to fire the missiles,” he said, noting that the US requested the use of UK bases for this specific and limited defensive purpose.

Earlier on Sunday, France, Germany, and the UK issued a joint statement confirming that they were prepared to defend their interests and those of allies in the Gulf, if necessary, through defensive action against Iran.

Starmer also highlighted the risk to British citizens and forces in the region, estimating that at least 200,000 Britons are present across Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. He urged them to register with the foreign ministry and follow travel guidance, which advised people in these countries to shelter in place immediately.

The Prime Minister cited a recent Iranian attack on a military base in Bahrain that narrowly missed British personnel, underscoring the immediate threat to UK forces in the region.