Iran Warns War Would Be Uncontrollable ‘Real Gamble,’ Urges US to Prioritize Diplomacy

Iran’s deputy foreign minister warned that war would be uncontrollable and urged diplomacy over force, insisting nuclear talks focus solely on the atomic file amid rising U.S.-Iran tensions.

8 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, warned that any war in the region would be difficult to contain, describing it as “a real gamble,” and urged the United States to prioritize diplomacy over military deployments.

In an interview with NPR on Tuesday, Takht-Ravanchi outlined Tehran’s positions on regional tensions, nuclear negotiations, and relations with Washington.

Responding to a question about the possibility of military confrontation, he said war would not be a rational choice and expressed hope that such a scenario would be avoided.

“If war breaks out, it will not be easy to control. How can a war be ended with a single strike? That is why it is a real gamble from our perspective,” he said.

Takht-Ravanchi stressed that there is no military solution to Iran’s nuclear issue and that all parties should focus on diplomacy, which he described as being in the broader interest of all sides.

“There is no military solution to Iran’s nuclear question. Instead of war rhetoric and sending military forces and warships to our region, it is better to turn toward diplomacy,” he said.

Araghchi: No nuclear weapons, but no compromise on rights

Separately, Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister, said Tehran would resume indirect negotiations with the United States in Geneva based on understandings reached during the previous round, with the aim of achieving a “fair agreement” in the shortest possible time.

Araghchi emphasized that Iran will “under no circumstances” seek to produce nuclear weapons, but will not compromise on its right to peaceful nuclear technology.

He reiterated that talks would remain focused exclusively on the nuclear file and that Iran would not discuss its ballistic missile program or regional issues.

Reuters: Iran nears deal to buy Chinese anti-ship missiles

In a related development, Reuters reported that Iran is in the final stages of signing a contract with China to purchase advanced anti-ship cruise missiles.

According to the report, citing six informed sources, the deal involves the Chinese CM-302 supersonic cruise missile, with a range of approximately 290 kilometers. The missile is designed to fly at low altitude and high speed to evade naval defense systems.

Military experts warned that deploying such missiles would significantly enhance Iran’s offensive naval capabilities and pose a major threat to U.S. warships operating in the region. Israeli researcher Dani Citrinowicz said that Iran’s acquisition of the system would “completely change the equation,” making interception extremely difficult.

Sources indicated that negotiations accelerated following the 12-day war between Israel and Iran last June, and that senior Iranian officials, including the deputy defense minister, visited China in that context.

An Iranian Foreign Ministry official told Reuters that Iran maintains military and security agreements with its partners and that now is an appropriate time to benefit from them. China’s Foreign Ministry, however, expressed no knowledge of such discussions.

The developments coincide with heightened U.S. naval deployments, including the movement of the aircraft carriers USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald R. Ford toward the region.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has reportedly given Tehran a 10-day deadline to reach an agreement or face military confrontation. A White House official said Trump made it clear: either a deal is reached, or tougher measures will be taken.

His remarks come amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington, following warnings from senior Iranian officials that any U.S. attack could trigger a wider regional conflict.

Regarding upcoming talks in Geneva with the United States, Takht-Ravanchi said discussions would proceed within the same framework established during previous rounds in Muscat and Geneva, with no changes to the format.

He explained that negotiations would continue indirectly through Oman’s foreign minister. During the previous round, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi was also present, and there was an opportunity for a brief direct handshake meeting, he noted.

He emphasized that the sole focus of the negotiations is the nuclear file, ruling out any discussions on ballistic missiles or regional issues.

Addressing U.S. threats and military deployments in the region, Takht-Ravanchi said that while Iran prefers peace, it would not remain silent in the event of aggression.

“If the United States attacks Iran, how do they expect us to remain silent? We will be compelled to respond to U.S. targets in the region,” he said.

However, he stressed that Iran maintains strong relations with neighboring countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and would not target them, stating that any response would be directed at the source of aggression.

The comments come as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps continues large-scale drills along Iran’s southern coastline, while the United States reinforces its naval presence in the region, including the deployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford, underscoring the fragile balance between diplomacy and military posturing.

Update on Feb. 24, 2025, at 10:17 pm.