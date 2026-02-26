Iran’s FM Says Iran, US to Hold Fourth Round of Talks Within a Week After “Very Good Progress” in Geneva

“For our next meeting, the fourth round, it was agreed that it would be held soon — perhaps less than a week from now,” he said.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday that Tehran and Washington are expected to hold a fourth round of talks within a week, following what he described as significant progress during the latest negotiations in Geneva.

Speaking to state television after the conclusion of the third round of indirect discussions, Araghchi said both sides had agreed to reconvene soon.

The foreign minister also announced that technical teams would begin detailed studies on Monday at the International Atomic Energy Agency headquarters in Vienna. He noted that the process would involve experts from the UN nuclear watchdog to assist in addressing key technical aspects of the negotiations.

“We decided that the technical teams would start technical studies at the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna on Monday, and with the help of experts from that organization,” Araghchi said.

According to the Iranian foreign minister, the third round of talks marked a substantive step forward, with both parties engaging seriously on the core components of a potential agreement.

“We made very good progress and entered into the elements of an agreement very seriously, both in the nuclear field and in the sanctions field,” he stated.

The Geneva discussions form part of ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving disputes over Iran’s nuclear program and lifting sanctions, with both sides signaling cautious optimism as technical consultations begin ahead of the next round.