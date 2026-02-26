Esmail Baghaei: Iran, US Held Intensive Three-Hour Talks in Geneva

While noting that the overall atmosphere was positive, Baghaei voiced concern over “conflicting statements from some US officials,” saying such remarks raise doubts about Washington’s level of seriousness in the process.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday that Iran’s negotiating delegation held nearly three hours of intensive talks with the United States in Geneva, describing the discussions as serious despite concerns over mixed messages from Washington.

Speaking at a press conference, Baghaei stated that both sides presented their views “seriously” during the meeting, which was also attended by Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi.

While noting that the overall atmosphere was positive, Baghaei voiced concern over “conflicting statements from some US officials,” saying such remarks raise doubts about Washington’s level of seriousness in the process.

“Our positions remain stable and unchanged,” he said, adding that discussions on the two key issues — Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions — were expected to continue later in the evening.

Baghaei also revealed that several proposals were drafted during Thursday’s session, but explained that some would need to be reviewed by leadership in the respective capitals before final decisions are made.

He confirmed that negotiations are set to resume at around 6 p.m. Geneva time, approximately 8 p.m. Kurdistan Region time.

A senior Iranian official separately told Reuters that the talks were “intense and serious,” as another round of negotiations between Tehran and Washington unfolded in Geneva.