Second Phase of Third Round of Iran–US Nuclear Talks Begins in Geneva

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The second phase of the third round of indirect nuclear negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States began in Geneva on Thursday, with officials describing the discussions as serious and substantive.

Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, said Iran’s negotiating delegation held nearly three hours of intensive talks with the US side earlier in the day. The meeting was also attended by Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi and the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi.

Baghaei told a press conference that both delegations presented their positions “seriously,” adding that while the overall atmosphere of the talks was positive, concerns remain over what he described as “conflicting statements from some US officials.”

“Our positions remain stable and unchanged,” Baghaei said, emphasizing that discussions are focused on two key issues: Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions imposed on Tehran.

He confirmed that several proposals were drafted during Thursday’s session, though some will require further review by senior leadership in Tehran and Washington before final decisions can be made.

A senior Iranian official, speaking to Reuters, described the latest round of negotiations as “intense and serious,” underscoring the high stakes surrounding efforts to revive diplomacy between Tehran and Washington.

The talks, mediated by Oman, mark the latest attempt to address longstanding disputes over Iran’s nuclear activities and economic sanctions, amid ongoing regional and international scrutiny.