KRG Advances Peshmerga Reform as PM Barzani Grants Expanded Authority to Regional Commands

50 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Peshawa Hawramani, spokesperson for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), announced on Thursday that Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has signed a decree granting expanded administrative, financial, legal, and communication powers to the Regional Commands of the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs.

According to the statement, the move comes as part of broader reform efforts within the Kurdistan Peshmerga forces, a key pillar of the Ninth Cabinet’s program. The decision aims to strengthen institutional structures and accelerate the process of organizing and unifying the Peshmerga under a single, cohesive command.

Hawramani said the decree responds to the demands of coalition partners within the Ministry of Peshmerga and aligns with the strategic agreement to unify the forces. He noted that the Ministry has made significant and sustained efforts throughout the reform process.

The Prime Minister has consistently backed initiatives to establish a unified Peshmerga force in the Kurdistan Region, the statement added, emphasizing that continuous political support and administrative measures have been dedicated to achieving this goal.

Thursday’s decision marks what the KRG described as a key step within the broader framework to modernize and institutionalize the Peshmerga forces, reinforcing efforts to enhance coordination, efficiency, and unity across the security sector.