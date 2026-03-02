Israeli Strikes Halve Iran’s Ballistic Missile Launchers, The New York Times Reports

The Israeli military said strikes carried out since June last year eliminated about 200 Iranian ballistic missile launchers and rendered dozens more inoperable, targeting what it described as key elements of Iran’s missile infrastructure.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Israeli airstrikes on Iran have destroyed roughly half of the country’s ballistic missile launchers and significantly slowed its weapons development efforts, according to Israeli military officials cited in a report published Sunday by The New York Times.

The Israeli military said strikes carried out since June last year eliminated about 200 Iranian ballistic missile launchers and rendered dozens more inoperable, targeting what it described as key elements of Iran’s missile infrastructure.

The attacks formed part of a broader campaign that also struck Iran’s central explosives manufacturing facility, a site responsible for producing materials used in missile warheads, rockets, drones, and cruise missiles.

Israeli intelligence had previously assessed that Iran was attempting to rapidly expand its missile production and reinforce its underground military facilities. Before a 12-day Israeli air campaign last summer, Israel estimated Iran possessed around 3,000 ballistic missiles, with plans to increase that number to as many as 8,000 by 2027 — a development Israeli officials warned could pose a major regional security threat.

Despite damage inflicted during earlier fighting, Israeli authorities say Iran has continued efforts to rebuild its missile capabilities, with production recently reaching dozens of missiles per month and showing signs of acceleration. Reports also indicate Tehran has sought foreign components to restore its surface-to-surface missile arsenal.

Recent Israeli and U.S. airstrikes over the weekend focused heavily on missile launchers and related infrastructure, as well as facilities producing advanced anti-tank weapons allegedly intended for Hezbollah in Lebanon.

An Israeli military official said the objective of the strikes was to delay Iran’s weapons development programs by several years.

The developments come amid escalating regional tensions and ongoing military exchanges involving Israel, Iran, and allied groups across the Middle East.