Erbil Clears Nearly 801,000 Square Meters of Mine-Contaminated Land in 2025

30 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Erbil Mine Affairs cleared nearly 801,000 square meters of land of landmines and explosive remnants of war over the past year, marking a significant step toward improving public safety and restoring land for civilian use, an official said on Monday.

Ali Abdulrahman, Director General of Erbil Mine Affairs, told Kurdistan24 that demining teams cleared 800,795 square meters across Erbil province and the Soran independent administration in 2025. As part of the effort, unexploded ordnance (UXO) destruction teams inspected 22,150 square meters of land and destroyed 1,614 anti-personnel mines, two anti-tank mines, and 23,163 items of unexploded ordnance.

According to Abdulrahman, 11 minefields have been fully cleared. He added that 183 mine clearance and explosive remnants of war tasks were completed during the year, contributing to safer communities and enabling agricultural and development activities to resume.

Beyond clearance operations, Mine Affairs also focused on public awareness. Abdulrahman said 5,416 awareness materials, including leaflets, posters, and school books, were distributed, and warning signs were installed in public areas to educate residents about mine risks.

Despite these efforts, landmines continue to pose a deadly threat. Abdulrahman reported that 10 people were killed and four others injured by landmines last year.

Large areas of the Kurdistan Region remain contaminated with landmines and explosive remnants of war dating back decades, particularly from conflicts in the 1980s, and subsequent periods of instability. Border regions, former frontlines, and rural and mountainous areas are among the most affected.

Landmines continue to endanger civilians, especially farmers, shepherds, and children, while also hindering agriculture, infrastructure projects, and investment. The Kurdistan Regional Government, in cooperation with local and international demining organizations, has prioritized mine clearance and risk education as part of broader efforts to promote stability, economic recovery, and safe resettlement.

Officials say sustained clearance operations and public awareness campaigns remain essential to reducing casualties and fully reclaiming contaminated land across the region.