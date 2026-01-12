President Masoud Barzani Highlights Role of Sports in Promoting Peace During Meeting with Amedspor Delegation

During the meeting, the Amedspor delegation briefed President Barzani on the club’s sporting activities and achievements, describing Amedspor as one of Turkey’s leading football clubs.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Monday received a delegation from the board of directors of Amedspor football club, headed by club president Nahit Eren, in the Pirmam district of Erbil, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

During the meeting, the Amedspor delegation briefed President Barzani on the club’s sporting activities and achievements, describing Amedspor as one of Turkey’s leading football clubs. The delegation also underscored the importance of the Kurdistan Region in supporting and promoting sports development, as well as its broader role in fostering regional engagement through athletics.

President Barzani welcomed the delegation and highlighted the unifying power of sports, noting that athletics play a vital role in promoting the values of peace and brotherhood among peoples.

He congratulated Amedspor’s president, board members, players, and supporters on their accomplishments and expressed his best wishes for the club’s continued success in the future.

Earlier, the Amedspor delegation met with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss the current state of athletics and the broader social implications of the sports movement in the region.

