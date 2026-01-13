Sulaimani Security Releases 17 Detainees Linked to Lalezar Clash Citing Lack of Evidence

Sulaimani Security released 17 detainees from the Lalezar clash due to lack of evidence, one day after Lahur Sheikh Jangi’s trial was transferred to the Erbil Court of Cassation.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The General Security (Asayish) of Sulaimani on Tuesday released 17 individuals who had been detained in connection with the violent confrontation at the Lalezar Hotel last August. A security official confirmed that the decision was made after investigators determined there was insufficient evidence to implicate the individuals in the clashes that led to the arrest of prominent political figure Lahur Sheikh Jangi.

The release marks the latest development in the legal processing of those taken into custody during the security operations of Aug. 22, 2025.

A security source, speaking to Kurdistan24 correspondent Aram Bakhtiyar on Tuesday, stated that the investigation into the specific actions of these 17 detainees had concluded without establishing proof of criminal conduct.

"Today, Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 17 detainees from the Lalezar clash were released by the General Security of Sulaimani because, during the investigation, no evidence was proven against them," the source said.

Administrative procedures for the release were initiated earlier in the day.

The security source indicated that the relatives of the detainees had been notified on Tuesday morning to visit the General Security directorate in Sulaimani to process the necessary paperwork and secure the freedom of their family members.

This latest group joins a growing number of individuals who have been cleared of charges related to the incident. In the period preceding Tuesday’s announcement, the Sulaimani Security had already released more than 70 other detainees associated with the Lalezar clash.

The gradual release of these individuals suggests a narrowing of the legal focus toward the leadership figures involved in the confrontation, as authorities process the large volume of arrests made during the initial operation.

The original incident, which occurred on Aug. 22 of last year, involved a massive security sweep and subsequent firefight.

Security forces belonging to the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) launched an attack on the Lalezar Hotel, which served as the residence and headquarters of Lahur Sheikh Jangi, the President of the People's Front (Bereyî Gel) coalition.

The battle lasted for several hours and resulted in casualties on both sides, including guards, gunmen affiliated with Sheikh Jangi, and members of the PUK security forces.

In the immediate aftermath of the fighting, security forces arrested Lahur Sheikh Jangi, his brother Polad Sheikh Jangi, and more than 160 other people found at the site. While the majority of these detainees have now been released due to a lack of evidence or cleared through other investigative means, the core leadership remains subject to ongoing legal proceedings.

The release of the 17 detainees on Tuesday occurred just 24 hours after a significant procedural shift in the trial of Lahur Sheikh Jangi himself.

On Monday, Sheikh Jangi appeared before the Third Criminal Court of Sulaimani for what was scheduled to be the opening session of his trial. Presiding over the hearing was Judge Abduljabbar Aziz Hassan, accompanied by two other judges.

However, the proceedings in Sulaimani were promptly suspended. According to Burhan Rashid, the head of Sheikh Jangi's defense team, the court decided to transfer the case file to the Court of Cassation in Erbil for legal scrutiny.

This decision was made in accordance with Article 56 of the legal code, following a formal request by the defense team and the families of the accused.

The defense had argued for the transfer due to concerns regarding the neutrality of the legal environment in Sulaimani.

Sources close to the People's Front had previously indicated to Kurdistan24 that they would seek a change of venue if they sensed "political interference" or harbored doubts about the integrity of the process in the local courts.

The request to move the trial to Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, covered not only Lahur Sheikh Jangi but also 11 other key detainees arrested in connection with the same events.

Rashid noted that the Erbil Court of Cassation is now tasked with reviewing the files to make a final determination regarding the trajectory of the case. He characterized Monday's brief session as proceeding well, despite the abrupt transfer of jurisdiction.

The legal saga involving these detainees is the result of a deep political rupture that began years prior. Lahur Sheikh Jangi, formerly a co-president of the PUK and a dominant figure in the region’s intelligence apparatus, was expelled from the party leadership by PUK President Bafel Talabani on July 8, 2021.

Following his expulsion, Sheikh Jangi established the People's Front, which received an official operating license from the Ministry of Interior in January 2024. The tensions between the rival factions culminated in the military operation at the Lalezar Hotel last summer.

As the Court of Cassation in Erbil begins its scrutiny of the high-profile case files, the release of the 17 detainees in Sulaimani on Tuesday indicates that the judicial system is simultaneously working to clear the dockets of those swept up in the raid against whom no criminal intent could be proven.